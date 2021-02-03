The 5B Resilience Gardens group will distribute bilingual seasonal SPROUT Kits at no cost to 300 local families on Feb. 10. A group of volunteers will be gathering at the Community Campus in Hailey from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, to pack and prepare the kits.
The kits are designed to “enhance food and eco-literacy through inclusive educational offerings and increase knowledge of the food system,” the group stated in a press release. “Activities include growing food from seed, cooking from scratch using seasonal ingredients and saving seeds. The activities are in both English and Spanish and are made available at no cost to families with pre-K through fourth-grade children throughout Blaine County.”
The Winter Sprout Kits are an expansion of a successful pilot program run in October when the collaborative group distributed 100 kits.
“We are thrilled to be tripling the number of families reached with our second kit,” said Amy Mattias of Sun Valley Institute for Resilience. “It is our goal that every student in this community can access the resources they need to grow and prepare their own food.”
The kits will be prepared and packed by 5B Resilience Gardens collaborators and student volunteers, and available for pick-up at convenient locations around the valley on Feb. 10. Families can sign up to receive a kit at forms.gle/m6S5QuvBCgzVMyKT7.
