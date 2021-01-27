The Spa at Sun Valley, at Sun Valley Resort, has been named No. 1 Spa in Idaho—along with placing No. 39 overall—on online publication Spas of America’s list of Top 100 Spas of 2020.
“Our team is thrilled to receive this coveted accolade,” said Tracy Harper, director of spa and wellness for Sun Valley Resort. “We continually strive for excellence within all aspects of our work and in offering unique and targeted services, to relax and heal mind, body and spirit. To be able to showcase the beauty of the Sun Valley region, through a holistic approach, and to be recognized as a leader in the space, is a great honor.”
Red Mountain Resort, in St. George, Utah, took the No. 1 spot on the list.
The Spa at Sun Valley is located in the Sun Valley Lodge. The spa offers a range of services, from massage therapy to reflexology, Reiki and acupuncture treatments.
For more information go to www.sunvalley.com/the-spa.
