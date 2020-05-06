The Soul Success Summit—a retreat for entrepreneurial women originally scheduled to take place at Ketchum’s Limelight Hotel in June—is the latest event to add its name to the list of those canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. In this case, the summit has been rescheduled for Sept. 18-20, again at the Limelight.
This weekend event features yoga, meditation and personal development workshops hosted by a wide variety of speakers both from the Wood River Valley and around the world. Based on Gov. Brad Little’s current plan to incrementally reopen Idaho’s economy, however, it seems unlikely the summit would be able to proceed as initially planned. With so many guests coming from abroad, too, the situation in Idaho is not the only one under consideration.
“I’ve never scheduled an event during a pandemic, so this is new territory for me,” founder Megan McCann said. “So many women called and emailed me, worried I was going to cancel the event because of this crisis. They were missing in-person connections. I believe, right now, people need something to look forward to. We need to connect and not just via Zoom or FaceTime.”
So, Soul Success looks to September for brighter days. McCann is moving forward with the June 12 release of her new book, “Soul Success, Stories and Lessons From Female Leaders Who Turned Piles of S--- Into Nuggets of Gold,” which features contributions by local authors Pirie Grossman, Kathryn Guylay, Jennifer Ludington, Jamie Green and Jamie Rivetts. Learn more at the soulsuccess.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In