The Sawtooth National Forest will open over 40 developed recreation sites today, June 5, in addition to the 26 sites opened last month.
Sites open as of today include popular camping areas such as Alturas Inlet Campground, Pettit Lake Campground and Redfish Inlet Campground. Further south, Caribou, North Fork, Easley and Caribou campgrounds are open.
“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd said in a statement. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”
A full list of open campsites can be found at www.fs.usda.gov.
