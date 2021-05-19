The U.S. Forest Service and the University of Idaho Blaine County 4-H will offer their fifth annual Adventure Quest summer day camp at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area next month.
The camp is scheduled to run from June 28 to July 1 for youth ages 8-14. Adventure Quest will start 9 a.m. at the SNRA Visitor Center north of Ketchum, with drop-off from 8:30-9 a.m. and pick-up from 4:30-5 p.m.
Camp tuition will be offered “at a discounted rate for everyone,” according to the Forest Service, and morning transportation from Hailey to Ketchum will be provided on June 30 and July 1.
Outdoor activities this year will include short hikes, bike rides, wilderness survival skills, fire ecology and a trip to the 4H camp near Ketchum, with an option for a trip to Redfish Lake or rafting on the last day of camp.
“These activities are designed to inspire youth to explore and learn about the ecology of mountains, rivers and forests, while being immersed in the beautiful landscape of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area,” the Forest Service stated.
Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, backpack and water bottle. To register or inquire about scholarships, contact the UI Blaine County 4H Extension office at 208-788-5585 or email Chandra Vaughan, 4-H associate extension educator at cvaughan@uidaho.edu. For more details on camp activities, contact Susan Kranz, SNRA education coordinator, at 208-727-5000 or susan.kranz@usda.gov.
