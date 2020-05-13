Families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs benefits can now buy groceries online on Amazon and from Walmart stores in Jerome and Caldwell.
According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho was approved to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s online purchasing pilot project.
“As stay-at-home orders are lifted, everyone is still encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, and this should help that effort,” Kristin Matthews, program manager for Idaho SNAP, said in the press release. “At-risk and needy populations are still facing tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food, and Idaho is continuing to explore ways to better serve them.”
SNAP recipients can choose in-store pick-up or delivery but will be responsible for paying any delivery fees.
Currently, Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers approved by the USDA to accept SNAP benefits online in Idaho. Other retailers may apply directly with the USDA to participate in the pilot program. For more information, visit livebetteridaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In