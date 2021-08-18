The Sinclair Oil Corp. plans to sell the majority of its assets to energy company HollyFrontier Corp. for $2.6 billion, Reuters reported earlier this month.
The sale includes oil-refining, pipeline and storage facilities in the Rocky Mountain region.
The deal includes the establishment of a new company, HF Sinclair Corp., and an issuance of 60.2 million shares of that stock to Sinclair Oil’s parent company, Reuters reported. The sale is expected to close in mid-2022, Reuters reported.
Sinclair Oil is owned by the Holding family, which also owns and operates Sun Valley Co., the parent company of Sun Valley Resort. Family patriarch Earl Holding bought Sinclair Oil in 1976. He died in 2013.
Privately-held Sinclair Oil was estimated to have revenues of $5 billion in 2019.
