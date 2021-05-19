Volunteers are needed to help protect upper Silver Creek before May 29. Anyone interested is invited to test out their waders before fishing season by working on bank damage, erosion and numerous fishing trails along Silver Creek within The Nature Conservancy’s preserve.
Teams of volunteers for three-hour periods are also needed to help install fishing access ramps at 31 designated access points. The ramps are typically 8-10 feet long and 2 feet wide and weigh 80-110 pounds. The volunteers will also install a short signpost at each trail spur, which will uniquely identify each access point.
“If volunteers can coordinate their own teams, that would be awesome, but I can also work to match up volunteers to work together once I get several responding,” said Silver Creek Preserve Manager Lou Lunte.
For more information call 208-720-0474 or email llunte@tnc.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In