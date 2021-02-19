The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists that Idaho’s hands-free driving law is being enforced, and violations can result in a fine of $75 for a first-time offense.
“We are still seeing too many drivers using their phones,” the office said in a Wednesday statement. “Please put down the phone and focus on the road.”
The statewide law, which went into effect Jan. 1, requires all electronic devices to be in hands-free mode while driving, including while stopped at a red light or stop sign. Essentially, holding a cell phone is illegal while operating a vehicle on a public road, with exceptions only for emergencies.
Drivers that receive two or more distracted driving violations in three years can expect insurance companies to consider those violations when establishing insurance rates, the law states.
