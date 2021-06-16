Historic graffiti carved onto trees by Basque sheepherders working in the Wood River Valley over 50 years ago is being commemorated by the city of Ketchum and the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. Many of the carvings, called “arborglyphs,” are fading as the trees age and bark deteriorates.
The sign will be located near the entrance to The Community Library’s Regional History Museum. An unveiling will take place on Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. Bradshaw, along with several officials representing the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, will be on hand to unveil the new “Legends & Lore” sheepherder arborglyphs sign.
“Preserving this special part of our community’s history is very important to us and we are privileged to have received this grant to permanently honor this legacy,” said Laura Musbach Drake, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s executive director.
The sign has been funded by a $1,140 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, at the suggestion of the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
“I’m delighted the city of Ketchum can be a part of this commemorative memorial,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “The arborglyphs on the trees will allow many to learn about our roots.”
