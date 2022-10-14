‘Severe’ drought reported in Blaine amid dry spell
The National Integrated Drought Information System reported severe drought conditions across the southern half of Blaine County on Thursday amid a stretch of unseasonably warm, sunny weather.
Hailey, Bellevue, Carey, Picabo and the unincorporated county—excluding the Craters and Yale Peninsula that extends toward Minidoka County—now fall under the system’s D-2 category, the third level out of five.
Northern Blaine County, including Ketchum and Sun Valley, remain in “moderate drought,” the second level out of five.
Prior to Oct. 4, the “severe” drought impact area was limited to a rugged section of the Pioneer Mountains in the far eastern portion of the county. The impact area has since expanded into eastern Camas County, including Fairfield. It also covers western Butte County, including Arco.
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Blaine County has received 0.2 of an inch of precipitation so far this October, around 40% of normal. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In