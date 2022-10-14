Drought

Federal monitoring deemed this week that a large section of Blaine County, indicated in orange, is in “severe drought.”

 Courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor

‘Severe’ drought reported in Blaine amid dry spell

The National Integrated Drought Information System reported severe drought conditions across the southern half of Blaine County on Thursday amid a stretch of unseasonably warm, sunny weather.

Hailey, Bellevue, Carey, Picabo and the unincorporated county—excluding the Craters and Yale Peninsula that extends toward Minidoka County—now fall under the system’s D-2 category, the third level out of five.

 

