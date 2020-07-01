The Hailey City Council voted Monday evening to approve the Sawtooth Brewery’s Fourth of July Freedom Celebration at Hop Porter Park, scheduled from noon to 6 p.m.
The event will feature live music, food and drinks. According to an event application from brewery owner Kevin Jones, attendees will be able to maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others while waiting in line for beer and KB’s food selections.
Following the celebration, residents can set up lawn chairs and enjoy the city’s fireworks spectacle from 9:30-11 p.m.
“Despite being the hotbed of the virus at one point, our community has risen to the occasion and we have much to celebrate,” the Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley stated on its website.
