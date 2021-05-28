The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 29,800 trout in the 10- to 12-inch range at numerous locations in the Salmon Region in June. Those include:
• Alturas Lake, June 7-11, 1,740
• Bayhorse Lake, June 14-18, 2,000
• Capehorn Lake, June 7-11 and June 28 to July 2, 600 total
• Little Bayhorse Lake, June 14-18, 1,000
• Perkins Lake, June 14-18, 600
• Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), June 14-18 and June 28 to July 2, 8,000 total
• Sawtooth Kids Pond, June 7-11, June 21-25 and June 28 to July 2; 700 total
• Squaw Creek Pond, June 7-11, 300
• Stanley Lake, June 7-11, 2,100
• Valley Creek, June 14-18 and June 28 to July 2, 1,500 total
• Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, June 7-11, June 21-25 and June 28 to July 2, 2,400 total
The department stated that the number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules, by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In