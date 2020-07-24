The Sawtooth Society’s annual Sagebrush Soiree fundraiser will take place this Saturday, July 25, in a fully virtual format. The event features a live auction, entertainment, rolling pledge and more to support the Sawtooth Society’s mission to protect, preserve and enhance the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Auction items up for grabs include a private dinner for 28 at Redfish Lake Lodge, vacations at beachfront homes in Mexico and Oregon, curated art, and other experiences, dinners and wine. Check one.bidpal.net/sawtooth to see all the auction items.
The virtual program will be broadcast and streaming live from the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday. Focused on the theme “This Land Is Your Land,” the Sagebrush Soiree aims to keep the SNRA beautiful and healthy.
Learn more about the Sawtooth Society at sawtoothsociety.org.
