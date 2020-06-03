The Community Library has announced much-lauded poet Richard Blanco to deliver the fourth annual Hemingway Distinguished Lecture, set this year for Thursday, July 16. Blanco published his first book of poetry, “City of a Hundred Fires” to widespread acclaim.
Born in Madrid, Spain, to Cuban exile parents, he became the first immigrant to be selected for the role of inaugural poet when Barack Obama appointed him to that position in 2013. He was also the first Latino, the first openly gay person and the youngest person to serve as inaugural poet.
This year’s lecture will be free, but seating will be heavily limited in keeping with public health concerns. Closer to the event’s date, information about the lecture’s location and seat capacity will be announced. For those unable to attend, however, the lecture will be livestreamed regardless of the venue.
Those interested in attending in person can email library Programs and Education Manager Martha Williams at mwilliams@comlib.org to be added to the registration list.
As part of his visit, Blanco will host a two-part, four-hour poetry writing workshop for students and educators over age 13. This will occur July 12-13. Prospective participants can email Williams with their name and a brief statement about their interest in poetry. Students should include their age, grade and school; teachers should include their school and specialty.
Visit comlib.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In