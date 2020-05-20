The most recent in a series of projects that began in 2012 to restore fish habitat in the Yankee Fork drainage will begin this summer along Eightmile Creek, about 15 miles upstream from the Yankee Fork’s confluence with the Salmon River. The projects are intended mainly to repair damage done by years of dredge mining, which created piles of rock tailings and stagnant ponds along more than five miles of the river during the 1940s and early 1950s.
According to a press release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the 124-acre Eightmile Creek Stream Restoration Project, signed by acting Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Lanson Stavast, will involve placing large wood in the stream channel and eliminating impacts caused by the adjacent road. The project includes one 71-acre tree collection area along the Custer Motorway and one 0.2-acre rock collection area along the Yankee Fork Road.
The two-year-long project is expected to improve habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead, bull trout, westslope cutthroat trout and shorthead sculpin.
The Forest Service will oversee and undertake the project, though some elements will be implemented by Trout Unlimited, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and private contractors.
For more information, contact project manager Bart Gamett at bart.gamett@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In