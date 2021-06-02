Local affordable-housing activist Reid Stillman has announced his candidacy for mayor of Ketchum.
Stillman, 36, moved to Ketchum with his parents when he was 6 months old. He said he has left several times to do things in other places, but now lives here full-time working for an advertising agency. He was one of the speakers in a May 22 event at Ketchum Town Square advocating for more affordable housing.
In an announcement of his candidacy, he said the lack of housing for the town’s workers is a “crisis.”
“Some of our favorite local businesses are struggling to find employees, being forced to move or, worst case, close their doors for good,” he said. “Our town needs a change. We need a voice for everyone. … This community needs to come together as one, to meet in the middle, to give everyone a seat at the table.”
The term of current Mayor Neil Bradshaw ends in January. The election for mayor and two City Council members will be held Nov. 2. By state law, candidates must file official declarations of candidacy between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3.
