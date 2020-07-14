Due to persistent contamination, a large recycling bin for plastic, paper and cans has been removed from the Community YMCA parking lot in Ketchum.
According to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato, the bin was removed after discussions between the city and Clear Creek Disposal. Enourato said Clear Creek had reported that the contents were regularly contaminated and had been disposed of as trash rather than recycled.
Glass and corrugated cardboard are still being collected at the YMCA site. Plastic containers Nos. 1-2, office paper and newspaper, and aluminum and “tin” cans can be still be deposited in bins at the Ohio Gulch Transfer Station and at the Park and Ride Lot in Hailey.
Clear Creek Disposal’s residential trash pick-up service includes pick-up of paper, cans and plastic for recycling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I’ve been there and this kids don’t deserve broken glass to play with , the ymca is not a trash dump that is what Ohio gulch is for .... please don’t make kids and locals suffer flat tires from broke glass and trash from out of towners spreading the virus
"Persistent contamination" . Sounds vague and isn't there a solution for that? Not very progressive to shut down 1/2 the recycling in this area.
Only corrugated cardboard and glass can be left at the Hailey Park and Ride lot! There is no garbage can or other recycling there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In