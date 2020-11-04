The Blaine County Recreation District staff has implemented a weekly program dashboard that will inform the community on recreation options based on the Blaine County commissioners’ Risk Assessment Scale.
The Risk Assessment Scale, which ranges from green (minimal risk) to red (critical risk), considers factors like the number of cases per hypothetical 100,000 people, local outbreaks, testing positivity rate and hospital capacity.
Each Friday, the BCRD will update the dashboard with an overview of which programs and facilities are operating. It also will include any relevant regulations or guidelines for participation.
“If the Risk Assessment Scale is at Orange or lower by the week of Nov. 9, we look forward to opening Indoor Playground, Pickleball, and limited open gym opportunities. At this time, Indoor Soccer is on hold, and the Youth Basketball season is to be determined in the coming weeks,” the organization stated in a press release.
The BCRD leadership recommends wearing a facemask, maintaining social distance from others, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.
“Together, we will get through this,” said Jenna Vagias, BCRD director of recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In