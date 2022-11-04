Realtors raise $28,000 for student scholarships

Eighteen teams helped raise money during the Golf to Give Tournament at Sun Valley resort

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation raised more than $28,000 for its scholarship program at its seventh annual Golf to Give Tournament in late September at Sun Valley Resort, the organization announced this week.

All of the money will be put toward the charitable organization’s scholarships for local high school students, it stated.

The goal of the golf event was to raise $18,000.

