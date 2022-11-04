Realtors raise $28,000 for student scholarships

The Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation raised more than $28,000 for its scholarship program at its seventh annual Golf to Give Tournament in late September at Sun Valley Resort, the organization announced this week.
All of the money will be put toward the charitable organization’s scholarships for local high school students, it stated.
The goal of the golf event was to raise $18,000.
“Every year, we are reminded of how strong our community support is to our programs, especially our Community Engagement Scholarship Program,” said Cathy Nikolaisons, executive director of Sun Valley Realtors Give. “We are grateful to everyone who gave to keep this program alive so that future recipients are able to reach their college dreams.”
The foundation annually awards each of 11 selected Blaine County high school students with a one-time award of $1,000, and one other student receives the Cindy Kesting Memorial Scholarship of $8,000. Students are selected by a scholarship committee for demonstration of an exemplary commitment to community service throughout their high school career.
Eighteen teams participated in the golf tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In