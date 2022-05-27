Realtors raise $25K for veterans programs
The Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation raised more than $25,000 during the Idaho Gives fundraising event earlier this month.
The money raised will go toward the foundation’s 5B Realtors for Veterans program to help support Blaine County veterans and their families impacted by financial hardship and in need of housing assistance. Cathy Nikolaisons, the foundation’s new executive director, led the fundraising campaign and exceeded this year’s goal.
“We are so grateful for the support from everyone who participated in this year’s Idaho Gives,” she said. “The overwhelming response from our community has been so inspiring.”
5B Realtors for Veterans invites people to do major property clean-ups and home repairs/builds for veterans. It also requests that anyone with knowledge of Blaine County veterans needing housing assistance to contact them through their website, www.SVRealtorsGive.org.
