Volunteers with the Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation pitched in to help Vietnam veteran Eric Berglund with yard work last Friday, part of an annual effort to assist local veterans in need. Berglund is almost totally disabled because of exposure to Agent Orange, according to a foundation press relase.
“Winter is coming, and that requires yard work, some of it extensive,” the foundation stated. “His wife is responsible for everything, including the day-to-day labor of caring for her husband, housework and yard work. She has requested our foundation’s help through our veteran assistance program to clean up their yard.”
Thirteen Realtors, affiliates and a community member volunteered to do major yard work, raking leaves, trimming trees, pruning bushes and repairing flower beds. Clearwater Landscaping donated a landscaping truck to collect the yard debris.
“We are re-visiting their property next spring to do more yard cleanup, more tree removal, repair flower beds and lay mulch,” the foundation stated.
Every year, the foundation hosts a repair day for a veteran in need of major repairs, both home and landscape, so that they may continue to live safely and sustainably in their home. Idaho Gives, a statewide philanthropic pool, funds this program, and every donated dollar goes to the veterans it assists, the release stated.
The program helps local veterans find a home or apartment to rent, helps them qualify for a loan or provides short-term financial rental assistance until they are on their feet.
Currently, Lane Monroe, an Army officer from 1967-1973, and Reid Sanborn, an Air Force officer from 2003-2014, serve as the program’s committee members and direct the outreach and selection process of veterans in need.
Volunteers from the realtor community will help stain Berglund’s fence and assist with other projects, while a team of major sponsors will provide big home repairs, landscaping and remodeling to improve the livability and safety of the veteran’s home, according to the press release.
