The Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation, an charitable organization supported by the Sun Valley Board of Realtors Association, has hired a new executive director, Cathy Nikoliasons.
Nikoliasons has been an agent with the Sun Valley Board of Realtors since 2015. Her career in sales includes more than 11 years with Blaine County radio stations as the senior sales manager.
“Cathy brings a great deal of energy, organizational skill and enthusiasm to our group," said Sun Valley Realtors Give President Sheila Liermann.
Nikoliasons will lead the ongoing development of the foundation's three programs: 5B for Veterans, scholarships for local high school students, and Holiday Baskets.
