The Sun Valley Board of Realtors donated $10,000 earlier this month to the ARCH Community Housing Trust to support the organization’s affordable-housing initiatives.
The donation was presented as part of ARCH’s Raise the Roof fundraising dinner, which brought together about 120 patrons. The event raised more than $890,000 for the construction of two new homes for Blaine County School District teachers, with another $1 million matching grant that is still open.
The funds will be used to build six to eight residences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In