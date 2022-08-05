The Wood River Community Fund—launched in spring 2021 to provide financial support to local businesses and individuals in need—has donated more than $34,000 since it was launched, the fund’s leaders announced this week.
The fund is led by Sun Valley Board of Realtors board member Stephanie Reed and the rest of the Stephanie Reed Real Estate team—Kelly Malone, Makenzie Callaghan and Braigen Sorensen. Each donate a portion of their earnings to the fund, providing quarterly awards through anonymous nominations made by people in the community.
The fund assists with payments for household bills, groceries, rent and other obligations. It focuses on people impacted by hardships, particularly those who don’t fall under the more specific goals set by various nonprofit organizations.
