Brian Anderson, deputy area ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, has left his post for a new position in Oregon, the Forest Service announced.
Anderson now serves as district ranger for the Wallowa Whitman National Forest on the Idaho-Oregon border, leading the Eagle Cap and Wallowa Mountains ranger districts and Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
“Brian has done an excellent job. The summer of 2020 brought numbers of visitors to the Stanley Basin like never before,” SNRA Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan said. “In addition, the Trap Fire closed Highway 21 for several days, adding a complex situation. Brian handled it with ease.
“We wish Brian and his family the best as they head into this next stage of his career.”
Anderson began his work as deputy area ranger for the SNRA in 2017. Prior to that, he served as a hotshot firefighter, wilderness ranger, trail crew foreman and acting deputy for the SNRA, as well as the South Zone hydrologist for the Boise National Forest.
Joshua Newman, a supervisory forester for the Mountain Home Ran-ger District, will temporarily fill Anderson’s position starting Sunday.
Flannigan said he hopes to have the deputy area ranger position permanently filled later this summer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In