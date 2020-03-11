Ketchum has announced that this year’s Rail Jam will be held on Saturday, from 4-7 p.m. on First Avenue beginning at Fourth Street.
Lunceford & Exon Excavation will move snow onto the course on Saturday morning, according to a city press release, and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation members and local volunteers will work together to construct the park.
The weekend event will offer complimentary hot chocolate and vendors will serve food and beer, the city said.
