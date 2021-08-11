The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will host a public hearing over the phone on Aug. 17 to take verbal testimony on an application from Picabo Water System to increase its rates for residential and commercial water customers.
Picabo Water, a private company owned by Nick Purdy that services 33 people, is asking for approval to increase its winter residential flat rate from $22 per month to $33 per month, its summer flat rate from $41 per month to $62 per month and its commercial flat rate from $37 per month to $55 per month.
The company proposed a May 1, 2021, effective date for the new rates. The commission suspended that date.
Written comments on Picabo’s application will be accepted until Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Comments are required to be filed by e-mail unless e-mail is unavailable. To submit comments via e-mail, visit the commission’s webpage at puc.idaho.gov. Click on the “Consumers” tab toward the top of the page, then click on the “Case Comment Form.” Use case number PIC-W-21-01 when filling out the form.
Public testimony and written comments submitted to the commission become part of the permanent public record for the case and are viewable by the public on the webpage that offers information on Picabo’s application.
The hearing is on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7:00 p.m. To participate, call 1-415-655-0001, and enter passcode 177 458 0194 when prompted.
