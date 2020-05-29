The second half of 2019 Blaine County property taxes are due Saturday, June 20, but the Blaine County Treasurer’s Office will be accepting payments through Monday, June 22, to account for the weekend.
Taxpayers are encouraged to maintain social distancing by either mailing in their payments to 219 First Ave. S. Suite 102, Hailey, ID 83333, or by paying online with an electronic check or credit/debit card at client.pointandpay.net/web/BlaineCountyTreasurerID. Payments can also be made over the phone by calling 866-845-7143.
