Hailey-based Power Engineers has been chosen to work on the feasibility study for a 30-megawatt wind power and battery storage project in Mozambique, the company announced.
Funding for the overall project was provided by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.
As one of the only large-scale wind power plants in the country, the wind farm is expected to provide electricity to thousands of people, Power Engineers stated.
“Power looks forward to supporting the U.S. government’s commitment to addressing climate change through renewable and clean energy projects,” said Matthew Kavanagh, Power’s federal global department manager, in a press release. “Our team is focused on assisting U.S. government agencies with this work, including USTDA’s mission to facilitate sustainable project development and create opportunities for the export of U.S. goods and services.”
Power Engineers has designed over 25,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects around the world, according to its website.
