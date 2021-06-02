Recognizing more than 50 years of dedication and excellence to NOAA’s Cooperative weather observer program, the National Weather Service has recognized Picabo observer Nick Purdy for the Edward H. Stoll Award for outstanding service in the Cooperative Observer Program. The award is presented in honor of Edward H. Stoll who was the cooperative weather observer for over 76 years at Elwood, Neb.
Vern Preston, meteorologist in charge at the Weather Forecast Office in Pocatello, made the award presentation in a ceremony in Picabo on May 26.
According to a press release from the Weather Service, during his tenure, Purdy has recorded observations of daily precipitation and temperature data without interruption.
“Mr. Purdy’s flawless and informative observations have been instrumental in providing the National Weather Service with critical weather information,” the agency stated. “His dedication earned him the prestigious Thomas Jefferson Award in 2012 for outstanding achievement in the field of meteorological observations. It is the highest award the National Weather Service presents to volunteer observers.”
Assisting Purdy were Sharon Purdy, Bob Turzian and Melissa Squires, the Weather Service stated.
For more information on the award, contact Dan Valle, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service at 208-232-9306.
