A new “one-stop shop” for adventure-seekers in the Wood River Valley is launching this weekend, with a grand opening in Sun Valley Village and online.
ExploreWith, a booking and marketing hub for local guide services, lets visitors and locals make reservations for a range of guided recreational experiences—from rafting to heli-skiing to culinary classes—all in one place.
“We’re excited about the opportunity for the fantastic range of the Wood River Valley and Stanley Basin’s guided activities to be found under one roof at ExploreWith,” said co-founder Erik Weiseth in a statement. “Now a consumer can find, book and go.”
Summer activities available through ExploreWith, offered by services including Idaho Wilderness Outfitters, Sun Valley Outfitters and Sun Valley Guides, will include hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, rock climbing, horseback riding, outdoor women’s retreats, driving side-by-sides, ethno botany tours and kids camps.
Activities available to book this winter will include snowmobiling, heli-skiing, Nordic skiing, backcountry Alpine skiing, mountaineering, yurt tours and a historic Sun Valley snowshoe tour. The service can also be used to book a cooking class through the Sun Valley Culinary Institute.
Those who book guided tours through ExploreWith will also have the option of having their experience documented and turned into a “mini-movie” by Ketchum-based media company Stellar Media at an additional cost.
ExploreWith was partly inspired by the influx of new homebuyers and visitors arriving in the Wood River Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic, co-founder Jeff Rose said.
“When COVID hit, we started realizing what a need there was with people coming to town,” Rose said.
Rose and Weiseth’s fellow founders include Jim Crystal, CEO of the Revelry Group; Cooper Cox, who designed the Sun Valley store; Sun Valley Guides owner Zach Christ; and former Sun Valley Outfitters owner Bryant Dunn.
