The Southern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District is implementing new policies in response to the spread of COVID-19, the district announced Friday.
The new policies, which went into place Monday, are meant to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission at waste disposal facilities such as the waste transfer station at Ohio Gulch and Carey.
Here’s what the new policies look like:
- Residents can only dispose of one load of waste per week.
- Customers are encouraged to dispose of their waste via curbside collection and to use facilities only if absolutely necessary. Commercial customers and haulers with billing accounts may still use the facilities.
- Trash bags must be tied closed before disposal.
- Customers must stay in their vehicle as much as possible.
- Southern Idaho Solid Waste employees will not assist with unloading waste and must keep as much distance as possible between themselves and customers.
- Any persons with COVID-19 symptoms, exposure or possible exposure may not enter the facilities.
Any changes to these policies or the district’s operations can be found on the Southern Idaho Solid Waste website, sisw.org.
The district manages solid wastes for seven south-central Idaho counties. Garbage is collected from local transfer stations and deposited in the district’s Milner Butte Landfill near Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In