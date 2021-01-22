A new therapy practice focused on women’s health has opened in central Ketchum.
Claire Giuliano, a doctor of occupational therapy, has started Rooted Women’s Health & Hand Therapy in the Bitterroot Square complex, on Spruce Avenue. The practice specializes in pelvic therapy, hand therapy and lactation consultation.
Giuliano came to the Wood River Valley from Phoenix. She treats all conditions related to pelvic health, including incontinence, prolapse, cancer of the pelvic organs and postpartum recovery, as well as upper-extremity injuries including fractures, dislocations and tendinopathies.
“One of my greatest joys in patient care is helping individuals feel empowered about their health while improving overall quality of life,” she said.
The business is open Monday through Friday.
To contact Giuliano or make an appointment, email claire@rootedwomenshealth.com or call 206-310-1158.
