Certified physician’s assistant Ashley Brown has purchased the longtime Ketchum medical practice of Dr. Nancy Parry and is now operating the family medical clinic at 431 Walnut Ave. N.
Ketchum Family Medicine provides services—from wellness checkups to urgent care—to individuals and families, and provides service to walk-in patients. The clinic is also making appointments for Parry’s former patients.
Brown was born and raised in Ketchum. After leaving, she moved back to the Wood River Valley five years ago, working for St. Luke’s and commuting to Twin Falls.
“Like many people, my life was affected by COVID and I was forced to make a job change,” she said in a news release. “Serendipitously, my path crossed with Nancy Parry, who was retiring. One thing led to another and I was able to purchase the practice from her.
“Nancy Parry has always gone above and beyond for the people she cares about, and she has again by making it possible for a local young professional to live and work in the valley and provide medical access to this community.”
To contact Ketchum Family Medicine, call 208-622-3180.
