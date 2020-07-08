The Sun Valley Museum of Art is kicking off a new Big Idea project, which includes a visual arts exhibition as well as a number of events, workshops and classes. The exhibition will open at the museum’s Ketchum location—191 Fifth St. E.—on Friday, July 10.
At 5 p.m., the museum will host an opening celebration for “From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie,” which features the work of artists Derek No-Sun Brown, Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, M.K. Guth, Anthony Hernandez and Sopheap Pich.
The exhibition, and indeed the entire Big Idea project, celebrates the natural beauty of the Camas Prairie. The project title is a reference to the words of Meriwether Lewis, who said the prairie “from the colour of its bloom … resembles lakes of fine clear water.”
“One of the great rewards of being a museum is the opportunity to commission new work from artists,” Artistic Director Kristin Poole said. “For this project, we invited five artists and one writer to respond to the unique beauty and history of the Camas Prairie. It is always a pleasure to turn people on to the landscape of southern Idaho and to explore more deeply this place that is our home.”
The museum requires face masks and social distancing for visitors. “From the Colour of Its Bloom” will be on display through Sept. 10. Beginning Thursday, July 23, the museum will host some limited-attendance free exhibition tours as well. Visit svmoa.org for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In