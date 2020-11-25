The Regional History Museum in Forest Service Park—operated by The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History—has opened a new exhibit titled “Rink Report: Ice Skating in Sun Valley.” The exhibit explores the rich history of ice skating at the iconic outdoor Sun Valley rink, featuring artifacts and photos from the museum’s collection.
“‘Rink Report’ offers museum visitors a chance to delve into the glamour of the early ice shows and to examine the influence ice skating had in Sun Valley,” said Regional History Museum Librarian Nicole Potter, who curated the exhibit.
Among the exhibit’s highlights is Audrey Peppe, an early head skating instructor at Sun Valley who developed groundbreaking ice shows.
“‘Rink Report’ is a fun look at the spirited elegance of outdoor ice skating in Sun Valley,” said Mary Tyson, director of regional history for the library. “The summer ice shows and all the personas who glided on the first rink add to the culture of sport performance in the valley, the level of which is unusually high for rural mountain towns.”
The museum is in Ketchum’s Forest Service Park and is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Visit comlib.org for more information.
