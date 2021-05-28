Everyone is invited to attend a Memorial Day gathering at the Ketchum Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m.
The event is being organized by Ketchum residents Connie and Gary Hoffman.
“As many are aware, the traditional military Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. in the Ketchum Cemetery will not be taking place this year,” the couple said in an emailed announcement. “And so it seems particularly welcoming to invite the extended Ketchum community to join together in observing those who are no longer with us this Memorial Day.
“Some have lost friends and family in the past year; many more are missing dear ones from years past. We would like to invite all interested parties to come together Monday in a simple gathering to share our feelings of loss, whatever the nature of that loss.”
Taps will be played at the start of the event. There are no planned speeches, but a microphone will be available for anyone who wants to speak.
“It will be a nondenominational event to recognize our common human love,” the announcement stated. “All are most welcome to contribute in any way that is comfortable and comforting.”
