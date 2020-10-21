The Magic Lantern’s ongoing 39th annual Fall Film Festival will continue with the opening of the acclaimed Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” beginning Friday, Oct. 23, and continuing throughout next week.
The musical is based on the 2005 British film of the same name, which in turn is loosely based on the true story of Charlie, an affable young man expected to take over his family’s shoe business. With the company in dire financial straits, Charlie soon finds a new purpose when he offers to repair the high heels of local drag queen Lola. In a hilarious, heartwarming story, the two learn the importance of respecting and supporting every person’s chosen life path.
Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein and pop-rock phenomenon Cindy Lauper combined their talents to create the book and music for the musical adaptation, which has enjoyed one of the longest, most successful runs in Broadway history since its opening in 2013, and has claimed several Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards.
Fierstein once said of “Kinky Boots” that “there is not a week gone by that I don’t receive notes from people thanking me for encouraging them to be proud of who they are and to follow their dreams.” In a time of continued strife and stress, “The Magic Lantern is pleased to present the amazing, high-spirited Broadway musical,” owner Rick Kessler wrote in a press release.
For showtime information, visit mlcinemas.com.
The Ketchum cinema has incorporated staggered seating and other CDC guidelines. Face masks are required for entry, but optional for viewers once seated.
Thanks Rick for keeping it going. You are a town hero. Unfortunately because of my age I cant risk it but thanks for keeping hope alive in our town.
