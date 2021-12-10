The owner of the Windermere Real Estate franchise that includes offices in Hailey and Ketchum has sold the business to an employee.
Dan Gorham, who has been affiliated with Windermere since 1999 and has owned the two offices for the past five years, sold the franchise last month to Logan Frederickson, who has worked for Windermere since 2018.
Gorham will remain with Windermere, serving as the designated broker and an agent, the company stated. He'll mentor Frederickson in running the business, the company said.
Frederickson received his real estate license in 2015. He has lived in the Sun Valley area since 2012.
“The time was right for a new generation of leadership and this move serves the needs of Windermere clients, brokers, agents and staff,” Gorham said.
Frederickson said he values the training and professional guidance he has received from Windermere.
Windermere Real Estate has more than 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Mexico.
