More than two dozen Blaine County lawyers are offering their services for free to Blaine County residents impacted by the coronavirus.
According to a press release from Ed Lawson at Lawson Laski Clark, those eligible for the free services include doctors, nurses, hospital staff, EMTs, pharmacists, police and fire personnel, grocery store clerks and people who have lost their jobs or face eviction from their home due to the virus.
Practice areas include wills, living wills, landlord-tenant, employment, collection and family and criminal law.
Anyone interested in obtaining legal services should contact Susan R. Pierson, director of Idaho’s Volunteer Lawyers Program, by filling out an online application at Laserfiche.isb.idaho.gov or emailing spierson@isb.idaho.gov.
