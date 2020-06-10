Sun Valley author and entrepreneur Megan McCann has compiled a collection of short memoirs by inspiring businesswomen, set to publish this week. The book, “Soul Success: Stories and Lessons From Female Leaders Who Turned Piles of Sh*t Into Nuggets of Gold,” features several other local writers.
McCann is the founder of leadership company Soul Success. For the past five years, she has organized and hosted the Soul Success Summit, which was scheduled to take place at the Ketchum Limelight Hotel this week, but was canceled due to the coronavirus. The summit offers female entrepreneurs an opportunity to get together for a series of personal development workshops and more hosted by a wide variety of speakers from Blaine County and around the world.
While the summit cannot proceed as planned—it has been rescheduled for September—the book will still be released this Friday, June 12. Twelve authors contributed to its swift manifestation—about a month for the first draft to formulate—telling their stories of overcoming poverty, addiction, depression and other major obstacles on the road to becoming successful leaders.
In addition to McCann, five other Wood River Valley residents are published in “Soul Success”—Pirie Grossman, Kathryn Guylay, Jennifer Ludington, Jamie Green and Jamie Rivetts. Learn more at soulsuccess.com. The book will be available at local bookstores this weekend.
