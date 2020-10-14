Community Library tech guru Paul Zimmerman will lead a virtual class on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to teach beginning tech users how to use five video-chat platforms on their computer, tablet or phone.
The class, “Bridging the Digital Divide: Communicating During COVID-19,” will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. on the library’s livestream site, https://livestream.com/comlib, where it will be recorded for later viewing.
Zimmerman will introduce FaceTime, Google Duo, Facebook Messenger, Skype and Zoom, guiding participants through each platform and fielding questions through the Livestream chat during the presentation.
To register for the class, visit https://thecommunitylibrary.libcal.com/event/7192142.
