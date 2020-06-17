Taking heed of recent events that have occurred locally, nationally and internationally, The Community Library in Ketchum will start a new program, “Talking About Race – A Weekly Drop-in Poetry Discussion.” Anyone can join in to be part of the dialogue.
Beginning today, Wednesday, June 17, the library will host a weekly series of poetry discussions via Zoom with the aim of advancing a conversation on race, equity, inclusion and empathy. By analyzing the poetic insights of American writers of color, the library hopes to help bridge any racial, social and ethnic gaps that exist within American—and global—culture.
The program will take place every Wednesday through July 15, from noon to 1 p.m.
To learn more about the program or to register, visit comlib.org/events.
