An Idaho Land Board meeting on Tuesday came and went without discussion about AT&T’s proposed cell tower in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, according to Idaho Conservation League External Relations Director Jonathan Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer said his organization never received a response from the Land Board to its request for a hearing on the matter, made in late October.
On Monday, Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman Sharla Arledge told the Idaho Mountain Express that the request was still under review.
