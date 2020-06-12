The National Ski Areas Association has named Konditorei restaurant Manager Matt Robinson a Hero of Sustainability, the Sun Valley Resort announced.
The title is awarded to people who have encouraged resort officials, employees or guests to reduce their impact on the environment, the resort stated in a press release.
“Matt leads in community sustainability efforts as a member of the Idaho Conservation League’s Emerging Leaders for Idaho’s Environment, a volunteer at the Environmental Resource Center and as an accredited member of the Green Restaurant Association,” the resort said. “He incorporated locally sourced food and energy-efficient appliances into the restaurant’s operation and leads by example by hosting talks on how other members of the local business community can take steps towards sustainability success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In