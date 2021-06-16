Knob Hill Inn in Ketchum has been recognized on the list of the Tripadvisor website’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Top 25 Small Hotels in the United States, which is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. The hotel was ranked No. 9.
Guests praised the Knob Hill Inn’s amenities, including its heated pool and hot tub, restaurant and dog-friendly accommodations, as well as its location.
“Our team is proud of our commitment to our guests’ safety and comfort over all else, and this reward is a reflection of that hard work and passion for service that we pride ourselves on,” General Manager Alexandria Barnhardt said. “We thank our loyal guests for their valuable feedback and look forward to welcoming new travelers.”
Knob Hill Inn is managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based property management company.
