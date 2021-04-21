The Ketchum City Council on Monday unanimously approved the purchase of a new specialty fire engine designed to fight wildfires and blazes in the rural-urban interface.
The city will spend $306,875 to buy the Type 3 engine from Michigan-based HME Inc. The city will use funds from a bond approved for construction of a new city fire station on Saddle Road. Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the fire station project is some $700,000 under budget, allowing the city to use excess funds on other expenditures.
Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said the city has a clear need for the wildland engine. The city’s structure engine and ladder truck are not suitable for fighting wildland fires, he said. The new engine would allow the Ketchum Fire Department to fight wildfires in or near the city and would allow city crews to assist other departments in battling fires in other areas.
McLaughlin said the need to be able to battle wildfires is growing, with summer months getting hotter and drier, and fire seasons getting longer.
“There’s just greater risk,” he said.
