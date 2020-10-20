The city of Ketchum will host an open house at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Hulen Meadows pond north of the city, to provide an opportunity for public input on the restoration plan for the Sun Peak Preserve riparian area and the pond.
Public parking and ADA access is also proposed for the site.
“The Sun Peak Preserve is outside of Ketchum city limits but provides numerous amenities to Ketchum residents and visitors,” a city announcement stated. “As such, we are playing the role of facilitator in this process.”
The preserve is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, but, as part of the proposed environmental restoration, the land could eventually be transferred to the city. However, even if the land is transferred to the city, it would remain outside of city limits and would not be incorporated into the city, the city stated.
