The city of Ketchum will hold a focus group Thursday, Oct. 13, to gauge public input on how local-option-tax funds could be used to support housing initiatives.

The focus group will be hosted by city staff and provide a lunch and gift card to all participants.

In May, a ballot initiative to permit the city to use LOT funds for housing failed. The focus group will discuss next steps for the city.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

