The city of Ketchum will hold a focus group Thursday, Oct. 13, to gauge public input on how local-option-tax funds could be used to support housing initiatives.
The focus group will be hosted by city staff and provide a lunch and gift card to all participants.
In May, a ballot initiative to permit the city to use LOT funds for housing failed. The focus group will discuss next steps for the city.
The question around the use of LOT funds for housing was asked and answered in May. So why is the City Council going back at it? This government seems intent on doing what it wants, rather than what the people want, or what the law stipulates what a LOT tax may be used for.
